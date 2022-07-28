Extreme heat postpones West Kelowna's Music in the Park

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Live music fans in West Kelowna will have to wait.

The July 29 edition of Music in the Park has been postponed due to hot weather.

Westbank Country Opry was the scheduled headliner with Gail and Karl Hourigan as the opening act.

City of West Kelowna Recreation and Parks staff will work with the event planners and performers to find a new date for the shows scheduled for Friday.

Residents are being reminded there are public locations in the city where you can stay cool during the current heat warning, including Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre, the Westbank Museum, the Westbank Public Library and Kids Care Spray Park. The hours at the spray park have been extended from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.

The City of West Kelowna is prepared to assist in an extreme heat emergency, if one is declared by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

To stay up to date on heat-related news and alerts, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.