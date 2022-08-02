Niche Wine Company is one of the first in the province to offer refillable wine growlers

Cindy White

Niche Wine Company may have found its niche.

The West Kelowna winery that recently opened to the public is launching refillable wine growlers.

“Up until recently, it hasn’t been legal for wine to be in a growler. It was an option for beer and cider,” explains Niche co-founder & CEO Joanna Schlosser.

She says they always loved the idea, which has been a long-running practice in many parts of Europe.

“The idea is, it’s more sustainable, it’s more economical and it’s a great community builder,” adds Schlosser.

“We’re able to cut down on the amount of glass we’re using, the amount of labels we’re using, the amount of recycling. You know, it’s all about just using less instead of recycling. It also means that we can pass on some of that cost reduction to the consumer as well.”

The growlers launch this weekend, and Niche will also be offering a ‘Fill n’ Chill’ growler tasting, starting August 1.

You can purchase a 500ml refillable bottle for $5 or a one litre bottle for $7 and try one of three wines currently available; a Reisling, a Gewurztraminer and a Frontenac gris from a friend’s vineyard in Kamloops.

Niche is located at 1895 Bartley Rd. It has been in operation since 2010, but only sold to restaurants and liquor stores until this year.

After a two-year pandemic delay, the new public tasting facility opened this spring.

Tastings are by reservation, so if you want to try one of the new offerings and pick up a growler or two, go to their website to book a date.