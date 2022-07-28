West Kelowna has put several measures in place as the mercury rises into the upper 30'sC

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna is putting plans in place in case temperatures rise to the point where a heat emergency needs to be declared.

The Okanagan region is presently under a heat warning, which West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund describes as a 35 C day followed by an 18 C night followed by another 35 C day.

"Once we hit those, we are in a heat warning. For us, that is our time to get prepared," Brolund said during an update for city council Tuesday.

He described a heat emergency as a time when, during a heat warning, the daytime temperatures continue to rise to 38 C, 40 C or 42 C.

In an effort to help people stay cool, hours at the children's water park have been extended until 10 p.m. to give anyone the opportunity to cool down.

"We are getting ready to open a cooling centre at Royal LePage Place is we get to a heat emergency," said Brolund.

He says the city is also thinking "outside the box" to come up with different ways to help people cool off.

One of those, he says, is to pick certain parks and turn sprinklers on between 10 and 11 a.m. and 7 and 8 p.m. to allow people to cool off.

While the heat and the increased potential for wildfires are of paramount concern, Brolund says his biggest concern is a power outage.

In the event of a power outage during a heat emergency, Brolund says the EOC will be activated immediately to a Level 3.

"We have a number of plans that have been developed such as who needs to be evacuated and who has generators to keep the power on."

He says the Ministry of Transportation has a series of generators ready to be deployed to keep the traffic lights operational.

Brolund also plans to meet with BC Hydro to ensure they have the necessary staff in place to patrol, maintain and repair infrastructure during a heat emergency.

"We are not where we were last year, but we are on a similar path," said Brolund.

"It's not as hot as last year, but it is hot.

"We are prepared. It's a new thing to us to respond to hot weather and the expectation to respond to it."

Brolund did acknowledge the city's response this week as the first municipality to reach out to the media with information the public needs to know around the heat warning.

Meantime, as the mercury continues to rise, Brolund says he expects to impose a campfire ban soon.

He says three days of extreme or level five fire danger rating is the trigger point to impose a ban.

"We haven't achieved that yet, but we will," he said.

The fire danger ranting is four or high in the city.

"My ask is that people be careful," he said, "that they report smoke when they see it ... Give us a chance to continue our philosophy that we will hit the fires hard and fast.

"We will deploy all of our resources and ask for help early."