Constable Neil Bruce Middle School students train for National Truth and Reconciliation Day

Photo: Contributed

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School's Indigenous leadership group continues to train and plan for the National Truth and Reconciliation Day commemorations in West Kelowna.



The students recently started phase two of the program.

They canoed and learned navigation tools on Okanagan Lake. Later that same week, they learned the Okanagan Song and put the drums they had built in September into action.



"The students' dedication to the program is a tribute to their commitment to the reconciliation efforts," said Constable Rollie Williams from the West Kelowna RCMP Indigenous Policing Unit.

"These young leaders are positive role models in our community and its a privilege to work with them".



The students' new skills will come together for a special National Truth and Reconciliation day ceremony where the students, members of the Westbank First Nation, the West Kelowna RCMP and their guests will sing, paddle and drum to honour Indigenous heritage.



The National Truth and Reconciliation day will be observed on Sept. 30 in West Kelowna.