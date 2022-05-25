Fundraiser planned for inclusive playground in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna residents are invited Sunday to support the creation of Julia's Junction, a planned inclusive playground space for people of all ages and abilities.

Melissa Grassmick has been spearheading the project and fundraising drive with a goal of creating a destination play space for her daughter Julia.

Grassmick says Julia was paralyzed by a blood clot when she was just 17 months old.

"Since her injury, our family has been focused on Julia's recovery; whatever that may look like and have been persevering through the years to promote as much movement and function as possible. Unfortunately, due to the lack of inclusive play spaces in our community of West Kelowna, it's such a heartbreaking sight watching her struggle both physically and emotionally in an inaccessible environment, that we simply avoid going to playgrounds altogether," Grassmick said.

The playground is still in the planning and fundraising stage. A total of $750,000 needs to be raised to build the playground.

Residents who attend the fundraiser will have the opportunity to meet the planning committee and Julia, learn about and see playground designs and drawings as well as construction details.

The fundraiser will take place at the site of the proposed playground at Westbank Town Centre Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy a number of activities including a BBQ lunch by donation, prizes, and live music by Scotty Berg.



