Westbank First Nation approves new Comprehensive Community Plan

Westbank First Nation members have unanimously its new Comprehensive Community Plan.

The document outlines the vision and goals for the future of the First Nation following a two-year consultation process.

Westbank First Nation council says the CCP is a plan for WFN members, by WFN members, and is the main guiding document for the Westbank First Nation Government intended to direct all plans, programs, projects and regulations.

“Guided by members with community and resident support, the CCP looks to utilize traditional knowledge, teachings, practices, and governance to develop and propose principles or actions towards achieving a desired future vision,” said the First Nation.

Some action items include developing a family or community wellness survey and lifecycle care program, as well as updating their housing strategy and looking to create training and mentorship programs, a culture and language department, an elders’ long-term care strategy, a stewardship or environmental laws and policies to protect areas of importance.

The full plan can be read here.