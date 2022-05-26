Bear cubs rough play in yard along Shannon Lake

Madison Erhardt

A momma bear and her two cubs were spotted having some fun over the weekend in West Kelowna.

A Shannon Lake resident tells Castanet the family have been hanging out around the neighbourhood for several days.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says they are aware there is a family of black bears in the Shannon Lake area and that they have been accessing unprotected garbage near homes.

"Bears have an incredibly strong sense of smell. It is 2,100 times stronger than ours and if you have garbage that is out next to the residence that is not in a certified bear resisting container where a bear can't access it — a bear will get it and become habituated and food conditioned and jeopardize public safety and the bear's life,' Owens said.

Other attractants include fruit trees and bird feeders.

Report human-bear conflicts to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1 (877) 952-7277.