West Kelowna intersection to close as roundabout installation nears completion

The City of West Kelowna says it will be closing the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens intersection next week for road paving and next steps of roundabout installation.

The closure will run May 30 to June 4.

The city says the Shannon Lake Road and Juliann Road detours will remain in place while crews complete road paving and the forming and pouring of the concrete rollover curb and travel apron.

Motorists are advised to follow speed limits along the detour routes and work zones.

Emergency services, transit and school bus service will be maintained through the intersection during this phase of work through to completion of the project.

Following completion of the inner circle, the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens intersection will re-open to the public, with periodic minor delays until the end of July to complete boulevard works, and landscaping.

The Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens project also includes transportation upgrades to the Shannon Lake corridor.

Upgrades include extending sidewalks and bike lanes east on Shannon Lake Road, and bike lane and sidewalk improvements east of Dominion Road to Westlake Road.

The entire project is expected to be complete in summer 2022.