First-ever community garage sale happening in Lakeview Heights

Photo: Contributed

The first annual community garage sale is happening in West Kelowna's Lakeview Heights this weekend.

At this point, more than 20 households participating in the event, so there should be something for everyone interested in doing some bargain shopping.

An updated list of homes involved can be found on their Facebook page, and people living in the area are still being encouraged to sign up.

The garage sale takes place on Saturday May 28 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The sale comes on the heels of other similar events that took place in Glenrosa and Kettle Valley, which both attracted thousands of people.