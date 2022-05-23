Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas named to Tory shadow cabinet

Photo: The Canadian Press

Okanagan MP Dan Albas has been named to the Conservative Party's shadow cabinet.

The Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola member of Parliament becomes shadow minister for finance, interim Tory Leader Candice Bergen announced Monday.

Albas was previously associate shadow minister for finance and housing inflation.

"The Liberals' sky-high inflation is driving the cost of living up, with prices increasing by 6.8 per cent compared to a year ago. Millions of Canadians are feeling the pinch of inflation in their daily lives. Families and seniors are falling behind, while the Trudeau government and its NDP allies do nothing to give them a much-needed break," Bergen said in a press release.

"With Justin Trudeau’s cost-of-living crisis top of mind for many Canadians, Conservatives will focus on providing solutions for Canadian left behind by this NDP-Liberal government.

"That is why I have asked Dan Albas to serve as Conservative shadow minister for finance. Dan will bring his years of experience and service to the people of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola to his new role."

Bergen said the Tories "will continue to fight for common-sense solutions that provide relief to Canadians, leave more money in their pockets, and protects the money they earn."

Albas has been a harsh critic of Liberal fiscal policy and of the federal government's COVID-19 pandemic response.