Mother bear and two cubs paid a visit to a West Kelowna backyard Friday morning

A family of black bears paid a visit to a West Kelowna home Friday morning.

Dale Krushel's backyard surveillance camera captured the mother bear and her two cubs taking a morning stroll through the backyard at about 5:45 a.m. Krushel's home backs onto the Shannon Lake Golf Course.

Krushel has lived in the area for three years, and he's seen a bear there once a couple summers ago. But this is the first time he's seen a mother with cubs come through.

"It's a little alarming when you see a mom with two babies ... you don't want to get anywhere near them," he said.

"I noticed [the Shannon Lake Golf Course] have put signs up too so someone else must have also reported seeing a bear."

Bears are out and about across the Okanagan. Thursday morning, a bear was spotted wandering around Airport Way near Kelowna International Airport, while another bear was spotted on a surveillance camera down in a backyard in Penticton the week prior.