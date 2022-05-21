Ten cm of snow fell on the Okanagan Connector overnight

Photo: DriveBC Pennask Summit on Highway 97C Saturday morning.

Long-weekend travellers may want to put their winter tires back on.

Snow has fallen on the Okanagan Connector overnight, and more is expected through the morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the highway, after 10 cm of snow fell overnight. An additional five cm is forecast Saturday morning, tapering off by noon.

DriveBC webcams on the Pennask Summit and the Elkhart area show mid-winter conditions, with trees and the surrounding areas covered in snow. But as of Saturday morning, the highway itself looks relatively clear.

The new snow comes after a week of flurries at higher elevations, during what has been an unseasonably cool spring.