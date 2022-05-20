Emergency crews called to incident at Glenrosa Middle school

Photo: Contributed

Emergency crews were dispatched to Glenrosa Middle school sometime early Friday afternoon.

In response to a request for information concerning an incident at the school, officials with School District 23 would only acknowledge something did occur at the school.

"The school is working with authorities to investigate an incident that prompted an emergency response today at Ecole Glenrosa Middle School," the district stated in a news release.

"Due to involvement of minors, we cannot provide further details at this time."

Witnesses in the area alerted Castanet to an incident, saying a child had been injured on the field and that ambulance and RCMP had been called.

Castanet has reached out to police for further comment.