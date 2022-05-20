Hwy 97C open after crash that required air ambulance

Photo: Nicole Gibson

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

The Okanagan Connector has now reopened in both directions.

Photos submitted to Castanet show an air ambulance was dispatched to the crash, which involves at least two vehicles.

A white sedan rolled off the highway and sustained major front-end damage while another car was off the road in the centre median.

There were also a pair of commercial trucks parked at the scene, but it is not clear if they were involved.

The extent of any injuries is not known.

ORIGINAL 1 p.m.

The Okanagan Connector is closed in both directions west of Pennask Summit due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash near the Loon Lake rest stop has resulted in a full closure of the roadway. DriveBC reports there is no detour or estimated time of reopening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Send your pictures and video to [email protected]