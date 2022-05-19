Quails’ Gate Winery takes over operation of South Okanagan vineyard

Photo: Quails' Gate Estate Winery

Pioneers of British Columbia’s wine industry — the Stewart family of Quails’ Gate Winery and the Martiniuk family of Stoneboat Vineyards — have come together in a vineyard partnership.

Quails’ Gate Winery has taken over responsibility for the Martiniuk’s 30-acre site located on the Black Sage Bench in Oliver. Chief executive officer of Quails’ Gate Estate Winery Tony Stewart is excited about the partnership.

“We are delighted to be working with Julie and Lanny Martiniuk, allowing their legacy of quality and innovation to continue. We are also ensuring family-owned businesses in the Okanagan Valley continue to prosper,” said Stewart.

According to Stewart, Quails’ Gate Estate Winery is honoured to be entrusted with a tract of land that provides an opportunity to produce wines that will perfectly complement and enhance their red wine program.

Handing over the farming duties to another family was no easy choice, said Lanny Martiniuk.

“As we prepare to take a step back from farming, we wanted to ensure the next farmers to care for and operate the land share the same philosophy and we believe the Stewart family will ensure that legacy lives on,” said Martiniuk.

The 30-acre site is currently being revitalized as Quails’ Gate looks to enhance 40 years of successful farming on the property.