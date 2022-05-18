Glenrosa Middle School holds weeklong fundraiser for Ukraine

Students at Glenrosa Middle School are holding a fundraiser this week to raise money for Ukraine.

According to eighth grade teacher Anyssa Allen, the idea came directly from her students as a part of their Kindness Project.

"My grade eight class has planned a series of fundraisers, and basically every day at lunch they’re organizing something different for students and staff to participate in in order to raise money for Ukraine,” explained Allen.

The fundraiser runs all week long, and students and staff are encouraged to participate and donate through a wide variety of daily fundraisers organized by the students.

“All kinds of things. Yesterday was glow in the dark capture the flag. Today is a raffle for a mall gift card, slime sale, and an art auction from our grade nine students that donated art, as well as balloon animal sales. Tomorrow is belly baseball, Thursday and Friday we are showing Shrek and selling snacks.”

Allen says that when she launched this project in March, the students were taken aback by the war happening overseas and they wanted to take action. Eighth grade student Olivia McLean was a big part of that project.

“It’s kind of hard to put it into words. I just feel a lot of remorse for the people in Ukraine having to go through that just not knowing if you’re going to wake up and be able to see your family. I can’t imagine how horrible that feels . I’m glad – even if it’s the smallest difference – I’m glad we can help and make any difference at all.”

The fundraiser is targeted at students and staff, but people in the community are encouraged to contact the school if they wish to donate.