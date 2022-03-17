Condo development proposed for Peachland campground heading to council

Photo: District of Peachland

A large multi-building condo development proposed for a waterfront campground in Peachland is going before municipal council for the first time next week.

A developer is proposing to construct a half dozen six-storey condo buildings and four single-family homes — totalling 46 units — at the Todd’s Campground site at the north end of the community.

The development will requiring a rezoning and official community plan amendments. Municipal staff have recommended council support the proposal through to a public hearing.

The majority of the development site sits within a dedicated resort zone of the district’s official community plan, which “focuses on accommodating tourists visiting Peachland” and encourages taller buildings.

A report by district staff says existing community infrastructure can accommodate the proposed development, although some off-site improvements are required.

The developer is planning to set aside 670 square metres as parkland at the south end of the property, which is 166 square metres short of what is required. The remainder is proposed to be made up with cash-in-lieu.

District council will discuss the project at its regular meeting Tuesday, and if they vote in support, a public hearing will be planned.