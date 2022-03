Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Mount Boucherie High School in West Kelowna was placed under a modified hold and secure late Wednesday morning.

School District 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal said a student was facing a medical issue and needed to be treated by emergency services

Police and ambulance were called to the high school and tended to the situation.

The hold and secure, which was put in place just before 12 p.m., has now been lifted.