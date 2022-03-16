West Kelowna Fire Department takes part in forest training ahead of wildfire season

Photo: West Kelowna Fire Department

With spring and summer right around the corner, the West Kelowna Fire Department are hard at work preparing for wildfire season.

Fire chief Jason Brolund says crews took part in forestry training Tuesday afternoon.

"The firefighters are always training on something every day and it is that time of year where we start to look at wildfire as being the area that we need to train," Brolund said.

Crews get given a scenario and practice basic skills of fighting a wildfire.

"We have to be creative in terms of where we can go and train because we don't have a designated training ground. Our staff has always been really creative in finding places for us to go and practise."

Crews take part in the scenario in four shifts.

"The fighter fighters have to pretend, but do get the chance to stretch out the hoses, to practice the water supplies and put out all of the equipment on the ground and simulate the things we wouldn't want to do like starting a fire," Brolund added.

Brolund says it's crucial that crews practise techniques repeatedly.

"Of course, the things that they do are very dangerous in some cases. In other cases, they have to be done very quickly like a wildfire, for example, so the things that are dangerous that need to be done quickly have to be practiced over and over again."