West Kelowna man fined for illegally shooting a bull moose

Photo: BC Conservation

A West Kelowna man is a little lighter in the wallet after pleading guilty to killing a bull moose without the proper permit.

In a recent court ruling, the BC Conservation Service says the unidentified man was slapped with a $5,002 fine for illegally shooting a bull moose in Peachland 16 months ago.

The man is also prohibited from hunting for the next three years.

Conservation officers say they received a tip indicating someone shot a seven-point bull moose in Peachland and took it to his home.

The initial investigation led officers to the kill site where they located a rifle casing. Initially, the individual identified told conservation officers the moose was "a gift," harvested by another hunter.

However, using a series of search warrants, which led to the seizure of a rifle and ammunition, forensic analysis matched the rifle and casing to the kill site.

A moose carcass was also seized during the course of the investigation.

The man eventually pleaded guilty to hunting without a Limited Entry Hunting authorization, and with resisting or obstructing an officer from exercising his or her duty under the Wildlife Act.

He was also ordered to retake the CORE hunter training program.

A majority of the fine will go towards the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.