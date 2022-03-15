West Kelowna's mayor says he will seek a second term

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Gord Milsom is starting his re-election campaign early.

West Kelowna's mayor, who was elected by an overwhelming majority to a first term in 2018, says he will seek a second term when voters go to the polls Oct. 15.

In a news release announcing his decision, Milsom says he has "much more to accomplish."

He says he is proud of the "resiliency and strength demonstrated by West Kelowna residents and businesses throughout the pandemic," and is grateful for the involvement of the community in initiatives undertaken by the city over the past three plus years.

Milsom says the city has successfully moved forward with "long overdue" investment in municipal

infrastructure including the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, major road improvements (such as the upgrades to Glenrosa Road and the Carrington/Gellatly Roundabout), and the start of the new city hall in collaboration with the Okanagan Regional Library and Westbank First Nation.