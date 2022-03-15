BCWS will conduct a prescribed burn near Peachland on April 1

Photo: Castanet staff

BC Wildfire Service is conducting a prescribed burn near Peachland later this month.

BCWS, Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance will be conducting a 170-hectare prescribed burn with support from Gorman Brothers Ltd. and the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District.

Preparation work for the burn could start as early as March 22, however BCWS says the burn itself likely won’t occur until April 1.

The exact timing of the burn is dependent on weather, site and venting conditions. Ignitions will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

The Penticton Indian Band and BCWS will control and monitor the fire at all times.

Wildfire service advises residents that smoke and flames may be visible from Peachland, Summerland, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas and to travellers along Highways 97 and 97C.

DriveBC will post updates on road conditions, if affected by burn.

The prescribed burn is to provide a level of community protection from wildfire, restore the ecosystem, including mule deer winter range and enhance Indigenous cultural values in the area while also supporting the traditional use of fire as a tool to improve the landscape, says BCWS.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cell phone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.