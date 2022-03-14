Street sweeping program starting next week in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna

It is that time of year again.

Starting March 21, crews will begin the street sweeping program starting with the Gellatly Bay/Goats Peak neighbourhood and working their way to higher elevations.



The removal of sand and debris from roads, transit exchanges, bus stops and sidewalks is done by City crews and contractors.

Residents are encouraged to help move debris off the sidewalk onto the street fronting their homes, but are asked to refrain from creating piles on the roadway as it slows sweepers' progress.

Watch for “No Parking” signs in neighbourhoods and park off-street between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to help crews make a clean sweep.



Depending on weather and equipment availability, the tentative street sweeping schedule in neighbourhoods is:

Westbank Center/Downtown Area (excluding highway 97) – now underway

March 21 to 23 – Rotary Beach, CNR Wharf, Yacht Club and Marina Parking Lots (5 a.m. to 7a.m. only)

March 22 – South Boucherie (Green Bay/West Bay/Mission Hill)

March 24 – Lakeview/Casa Loma

March 24 to April 13 – Highway 97 Couplet/parking and sidewalks (5 a.m. to 7 a.m. only)

March 28 – Boucherie Centre

March 30 – West Kelowna Estates/Rose Valley Estates

April 5 – Shannon Lake/Tallus Ridge

April 7 – City sidewalks, parking areas, roundabouts and other areas

April 12 – Smith Creek

April 14 – Glenrosa

Weekends and throughout – Stevens Industrial/West Kelowna Business Park

Late April – Upper Glenrosa/Bear Creek



Visit westkelownacity.ca/streetsweeping for the latest updates on the schedule and other details.