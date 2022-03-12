West Kelowna Fire Rescue chief Brolund earns top civic honour

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna Fire Rescue chief Jason Brolund on Thursday night was named his city’s citizen of the year.

Brolund received the Geoffrey Paynter Citizen of The Year honour during the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s 20th annual Key Business Awards gala at The Cove Lakeside Resort.

“Jason Brolund is a visible pillar in our community who continuously advocates on our behalf,” Greater Westside president Amber Hall said. “He works closely with Westbank First Nation and all our West Kelowna communities to support ongoing FireSmart initiatives.

“Throughout some of our community’s most tenuous times, he continued to remain calm under pressure, which has served both West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation well. Jason Brolund has a track record of exemplary service to his community and an unwavering commitment to emergency management.”

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital was named business of the year and platinum service provider, while Freeport Industries took home the large business award.

The other award winners were:

Arts & Entertainment: Kelowna Pride Society

Community and Public Service: West Kelowna Warriors

Young Entrepreneur Spirit: Smith Creek Cycle

Environmentally Sustainable Business: Bottega Salon

Home Based Business: Enlight Designs

Large Business: Freeport Industries

New Business: Okanagan Integrative Health

Platinum Service Provider: Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

Small Business: Esteem Lingerie

Technology and Innovation: Ruby Industries

Tourism and Hospitality: Jason Parkes Customs

Business of the Year: Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital