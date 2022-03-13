Part of West Kelowna's Shannon Lake Road to close for 2 weeks

With spring around the corner, active transportation upgrades are ramping up across West Kelowna.

This work will require temporary closures during spring break to ease impacts to commuter and school traffic.

Shannon Lake Road, from Bartley to Stevens Road will be closed to through traffic beginning March 19, for two weeks, when traffic volumes are typically lower.

This work accommodates phase two of Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens roundabout construction.

Access will be maintained for emergency services personnel and transit.

Shannon Lake Road is scheduled to reopen to daytime traffic starting April 4 and construction activities will shift to overnight work for approximately three weeks.

An update will be provided prior to this phase of work.

Project improvements include pedestrian and cycling access in the Shannon Lake area and provide an active transportation corridor link to the West Kelowna Business Park.

Sidewalks will be installed on Stevens Road from Dominion Road to Westlake Road, bicycle lanes will be added to both sides of Shannon Lake Road.

The $6.15 million project is scheduled to be completed this summer.