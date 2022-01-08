RCMP recover vehicle associated to wanted man, still searching for suspect

Photo: Contributed

The RCMP has recovered a stolen vehicle in connection with wanted man Dayton Lloyd McAlpine, but police say they are still searching for the suspect.

On January 5th, the West Kelowna RCMP issued a media release asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down McAlpine a violent assault. The media release stated that McAlpine was believed to be driving a 2009 white Ford Focus.

Just before 11 p.m. on January 5, Vernon RCMP officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3700-block of 27th Avenue.

A witness told police a male and female left the vehicle on foot.

Frontline officers with assistance from Police Dog Services, searched the area but did not locate the individuals.

The vehicle was confirmed to be the 2009 white Ford Focus and has since been recovered.

The West Kelowna RCMP is still seeking information related to the whereabouts of Dayton Lloyd McAlpine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.