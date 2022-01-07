Okanagan wildlife biologist says bobcats are 'awesome animals'

Rob Gibson

There has been another bobcat sighting in the Okanagan.

This time in Peachland.

A Peachland woman has shared photos and video she took of a bobcat in the Renfrew Road and Heighway Lane area on Sunday night.

Lexi Marie says she and a friend were driving on Renfrew Rd. Sunday night hoping to catch a glimpse of the cat that Marie says she spotted earlier this month in the same neighbourhood.

"It was the second time I've seen it and I was telling my girlfriend about it and we were on the lookout for it."

Marie says they thought they spotted it but that turned out to be a raccoon. A few minutes later, just up the road, they saw eyeshine and sure enough, there sat the cat, just chilling in the driveway.

There was some debate about whether it was a bobcat or a lynx so we contacted Okanagan wildlife biologist Al Peatt, "oh ya that's a bobcat."

Peatt, who is the executive director of the Southern Interior Land Trust, says you can tell a bobcat by the barring on the front of its legs, "they're beautifully marked animals."

Marie says the bobcat has become a bit of a Peachland celebrity with many people talking about it and sharing comments online, "It's the talk of the town," Marie says. But she also says some people expressed concern over the animal becoming habituated to humans and possibly a danger.

Peatt says that shouldn't be a concern.

"In my 40 years of experience working with wildlife, I'm not aware of any attacks by bobcats or lynx on humans."

In fact, Peatt says the bobcats are being spotted more frequently in the valley bottom because there is so much snow at higher elevations that they have to come down in order to hunt.

"They can be beneficial because they keep the field mice, deer mice and potentially rat populations in check. There is a danger that they could go after a house cat or a small dog. So people should keep their household pets inside from dusk until dawn," said Peatt.

Marie for one is thrilled she got to see her nature moment.

"I pulled over, shone my light on it, opened my car door and it didn't move."

As far as Peatt is concerned, bobcats are a treat and no threat to humans, "if you see a bobcat that is a real treat and you should sit back and enjoy the show."