Why does it snow more in West Kelowna?

Photo: Colin Dacre Buried vehicles on West Kelowna's Shannon Ridge Drive on Jan. 6, 2022

The next time someone in West Kelowna laments-or brags they get more snow than Kelowna, don't dismiss it as mere false bravado.

There is something to it.

According to tallies compiled by Environment Canada, Wednesday's overnight snowstorm resulted in an accumulation of nearly double the snowfall in West Kelowna.

Official figures show 11 centimetres of snow awaited Kelowna residents when they woke up Thursday morning, compared with 21 centimetres for those on the other side of Okanagan Lake.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, a longtime resident of the Central Okanagan, acknowledges West Kelowna is credited with more snowfall as a rule than its neighbour to the east.

He cites a number of atmospheric and elevational factors.

Specific to the storm overnight Wednesday, Lundquist says whenever there is a southerly flow, West Kelowna tends to take the brunt of the storm.

"What happens is when we have a southerly flow up from Penticton, it can't quite make the bend at Peachland, so it backs up against the mountains at Peachland, and the high terrain of West Kelowna like Boucherie, and can dump more snow in West Kelowna than on the Kelowna side,"says Lundquist.

Another factor is a bowl which encompasses a portion of the community which tends to trap the cold air.

Because the air gets trapped, and it is at a higher elevation, Lundquist says winter tends to hit the higher portions of the city sooner than other areas.

But Lundquist says elevation may be the most important factor. Sheer elevation itself, but also pertaining to where accumulations are calculated.

"We have a very good volunteer weather observer. He lives higher up on Boucherie in West Kelowna.

"Joe Rich may have gotten an equally high amount of snow, but the (reading) from Kelowna is at a lower elevation, at the university."

Put all that together and West Kelowna is the Central Okanagan's "Snow King."

Whether that's good news or not is up for you to decide.