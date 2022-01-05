Precautionary boil water notice issued for West Kelowna Estates

Photo: City of West Kelowna Area impacted by boil water advisory

The City of West Kelowna has issued a boil water notice, until further notice, for the West Kelowna Estates System, following a water main break in the Scott Crescent area.

The break happened along Scott Crescent around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Customers in the vicinity of Scott Crescent, Diamond View Drive, Lloyd Jones Drive and Shaleridge Place may continue to experience little to no water pressure while crews continue repairs, which have been hampered by cold and snow.

According to the city, crews hope to have repairs completed around 10 p.m. Wednesday, however the boil notice will continue for several more days while crews conduct multiple days of follow up testing.

You can view a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is affected by the notice.

Under a boil water notice, everyone in the service area must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the boil water notice.