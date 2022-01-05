Police searching for West Kelowna assault suspect

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a West Kelowna man wanted in connection to a violent assault.

RCMP were called on Dec. 31 just before 8 a.m. to a residence on Cameron Road for a report of an assault isolated to the home.

The suspect involved, Dayton Lloyd McAlpine, 34, had fled before police arrived.

McAlpine has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

McAlpine is described as a caucasian male, five-foot-eight, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of 'DLM' on his right forearm.

Police believe he may be driving a white 2009 Ford Focus sedan with British Columbia licence plate KJ527A.

“RCMP warn the general public not to approach McAlpine and if he is spotted, to call 911 immediately,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb of the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment.

McAlpine has been wanted several times by police.

In 2019 he was wanted after trying to drive his vehicle into a police officer. The prolific offender was eventually caught after evading police multiple times.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of McAlpine is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.