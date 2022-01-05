Water main break on Scott Crescent secured, repairs to be made this morning

UPDATE: 6:30 a.m.

The City of West Kelowna says crews will repair a water main break on Scott Crescent this morning after isolating the leak and securing the site overnight.

In a statement issued after 11 p.m., the municipality says the break happened about 9 p.m. on the 1600 block.

"Some customers of the West Kelowna Estates Service Area in 1400, 1500 and 1600 blocks of Scott Crescent and customers on Griffiths Place or in the Diamond View subdivision may be experiencing low to no water pressure through tonight into Wednesday," the city said.



The city is expected to provide further information on repair timelines and potential water quality advisories today.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 p.m.

City crews are on site at a water main break in West Kelowna that appears to have washed out part of a road's shoulder and sidewalk, according to a resident.

Nevada Greening told Castanet the break happened along Scott Crescent around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Greening said the water seems to have carved out a section of pavement about five feet across and two or three feet deep.

“The whole road like, right above where it happened is wet, and there is just water gushing and roaring from the pipe, like we can hear it from our front door,” Greening said.

Greening said she saw two city work trucks by the break. She said when she passed by the incident, the road didn’t appear to be blocked off.

In a social media post published just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, the City of West Kelowna said customers in the West Kelowna Estates area may have little to no water pressure.

“Crews are on route and we will provide an update as soon as we know more,” the city said.

West Kelowna Estates Service Area customers may be experiencing low to no water pressure. Crews are on route and we will provide an update as soon as we know more. #WestKelowna — City of West Kelowna (@WestKelownaCity) January 5, 2022