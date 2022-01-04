City crews on site at water main break on Scott Crescent

Photo: Nevada Greening A water main break appears to have carved out a section of roadway along Scott Crescent in West Kelowna, according to a resident.

City crews are on site at a water main break in West Kelowna that appears to have washed out part of road shoulder and sidewalk, according to a resident.

Nevada Greening told Castanet the break happened along Scott Crescent around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Greening said the water seems to have carved out a section of pavement about five feet across and two or three feet deep.

“The whole road like, right above where it happened is wet, and there is just water gushing and roaring from the pipe, like we can hear it from our front door,” Greening said.

Greening said she saw two city work trucks by the break. She said when she passed by the incident, the road didn’t appear to be blocked off.

In a social media post published just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, the City of West Kelowna said customers in the West Kelowna Estates area may have little to no water pressure.

“Crews are on route and we will provide an update as soon as we know more,” the city said.