Cold snowy weather ideal conditions for burning off fuels on Westbank First Nation land

Photo: Westbank First Nation

You might see smoke rising from parts of the Westbank First Nation over the next few days and in the coming weeks.

Controlled burns are taking place as part of the Wildfire Fuel Mitigation Project.

On Monday, the fires were lit near the WFN Government Lindley Building, above Sneena Road.

The work is being undertaken during the cold, snowy weather.

“Through funding that we received, that Westbank First Nation received, we’re doing a fuel mitigation project all over both reserves, 9 and 10,” said Jacquie Biblow, Communications & Community Engagement Office.

WFN obtained $280,000 in grant funding through the Community Resiliency Investment (CRI) FireSmart Community Program. The work began last fall and is scheduled to wrap up in the spring.”

Biblow said fuel mitigation has already been completed in Bear Creek and the WFN Cut-Off Lands, adjacent to A&W.

“The idea, hopefully, is that everything will be finished by April 2022 for this round of burn. We are ahead of schedule, so there’s a chance that might be February, is the information that we received this morning. It just depends on if the snow keeps coming. That’s obviously going to affect our venting days and approval from the ministry (of environment).”

The aim of the project is to treat potential wildfire fuels by thinning, pruning and burning or chipping. The contract for wildfire mitigation has been awarded to Ntityix Development Corporation, which is working with subcontractor Tronson Logging.