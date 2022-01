Photo: BC Hydro

Some West Kelowna BC Hydro customers are without power Tuesday morning.

Almost 500 customers south of Ingram Rd., east of Gellatly Rd. are without power after a vehicle collision knocked out power in the area.

Power has been out since 7:18 a.m. BC Hydro indicates crews are on the way and an assessment of the situation is underway. There is no estimated time for the power to be restored.