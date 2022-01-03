West Kelowna gym still open despite orders from Interior Health to close

Photo: Contributed

Despite orders by Interior Health to shut down on Friday, a West Kelowna gym says they will remain open.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a public health order on Dec. 22 forcing the closure of gyms and fitness facilities until January 18.

Iron Energy Fitness Centre Gym said they would, 'not be complying'.

Back On Saturday, two of the owners of Iron Energy, Cole DaSilva and Brian Mark, spoke to Castanet about their decision to stay open.

"We've been doing everything that the government has asked and yet, we're still getting shut down. And honestly, for us, we have 1,300 members right now. And as owners, this gym is not about the owners, the gym is about the members," he shared. "What we really care about is the fact that we have 1,300 members that rely on us for their mental health.

"We understand that COVID is a very real thing, and we don't discredit all of the bad things that have happened during the pandemic. But at the end of the day, I also think you need to look at the other effects that are coming in from shutting all these things down."

Interior Health and the RCMP told the gym to close, after it had been open and operating for the past week, according to Mark and DaSilva.

"We are going to be opening. We are aware that an RCMP officer and Interior Health has issued that they're going to give us fines and so be it. If that's what it takes to wake up B.C., then we'll be the first people to take it on the chin."

On Monday morning the gym took to Facebook to share an update.

"We are open. For our current members - come to the front door, knock, and show your membership tag. For non-members - we are not accepting new members to the gym today. We’re going to play our move, and wait for what happens next. Thank you for your patience in these crazy times."

"P.S. Bring your phones and get ready to record anything that happens. If anyone shows up at our Gym and tries to shut us down, we want it blasted all over the internet. Let’s take back our freedom. Let’s take back our right to exercise," the post said.

The Keep BC's Gyms Open change.org petition, created by Dylan Ferguson, now stands close to 40,000 signatures.