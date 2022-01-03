West Kelowna mother receives heartbreaking news

Photo: Contributed Smith Creek Rd. and Copper Ridge Rd. Sunday, Jan, 2, 2022

The mother of a West Kelowna man missing for almost two months, tells Castanet her son's body has been found.

Pat Wood tells Castanet the tragic discovery was made on Sunday, January 2, 2022, near Smith Creek.

"He was found just off the road going up towards Smith Creek. We used to live there. We had a house on Copper Ridge and James was spotted there," Wood says.

James Wood, 27, disappeared from his West Kelowna home on Peters Road on November 8.

Wood suffered from a mental disability and his mother, Pat says her son had the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

Pat Wood says once the RCMP and other searches came up empty, a group of hikers offered to take another look at an area where he had been spotted the day after he went missing.

"At least there's closure because not knowing where he was, was like torture every day," Wood says.

Wood also wanted to thank everyone who helped bring her the closure she so desperately wanted.

"From my heart, I want to express sincere thanks to the communities of Westbank and Kelowna for your help in the ongoing search for my missing son James Wood who disappeared on Nov 8th.

To the hikers who found James, to the RCMP for their ongoing support, and the many businesses who helped by printing and putting up posters of James -

Thank you and God bless you."



Police and search and rescue conducted a search for Wood after he went missing on November 10.

At the time COSAR told Castanet they were looking for Wood in several different areas, but were mainly focusing on the Carrington Road area.

Police also went door to door in the neighbourhood. On November 11, police suspended the search.