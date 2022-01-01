Crews work to fix water crossing Hwy 97 in Peachland

Photo: DriveBC

Water is coming across Highway 97 in Peachland Saturday morning, and drivers may face delays in the area as crews work to fix the issue.

The road work, between Princeton Avenue and Ponderosa Drive, is expected to last until 12:30 p.m.

The highway will be operating as single-lane, alternating traffic while road crews work to fix the problem. DriveBC warns of "minor delays" in the area.

It's not clear what has caused the water to pool on the road.

