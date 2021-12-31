RCMP unable to locate prowler in West Kelowna, remind residents not to approach suspicious persons

Contributed

UPDATE: 10:22 a.m.

West Kelowna RCMP were unable to locate a male suspect after receiving a report that he was entering vehicles and had threatened the resident with a firearm on Wednesday.

Police officers responded to the report of suspect in the 800-block of Montigny Road at approximately 1:20 a.m.

A resident in the area had confronted the suspect.

While the initial information officers received indicated the suspect threatened the resident with a firearm, after conducting an investigation and reviewing surveillance video, the RCMP is unable to confirm whether or not a firearm was involved in this incident.

The West Kelowma RCMP is reminding residents to follow the 9 p.m. routine.

“Before retiring for the night, residents should remove all valuables from their vehicles and ensure their vehicles, sheds, and homes are locked,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release. “We encourage residents to call the RCMP and report suspicious activity and do not confront suspicious persons”.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

A West Kelowna man attempted to confront a suspect that was prowling his neighbourhood on Wednesday night and ended up getting a gun pointed at him.

In a Facebook post on the Lakeview Heights Neighbourhood Friends page, Melanie Roy shared a video of a man that was wandering the area checking for unlocked cars just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 29.

"He made his way up Montigny Road towards Thacker Drive with footprints going into every driveway," she said.

Roy says her husband located the man on McCartney Road jumping into an SUV.

"When my husband confronted him in the vehicle, he pointed a gun at him, my husband then drove away to get out of the way and turned around and saw him turn down Thacker away from Ogden. My husband lost sight of him," she shared on Facebook.

Roy says RCMP were called and searched the neighbourhood.

"Hopefully everyone had their doors locked," she added.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for comment.