Man confronts neighbourhood prowler, gets gun pointed at him

A West Kelowna man attempted to confront a suspect that was prowling his neighbourhood on Wednesday night and ended up getting a gun pointed at him.

In a Facebook post on the Lakeview Heights Neighbourhood Friends page, Melanie Roy shared a video of a man that was wandering the area checking for unlocked cars just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 29.

"He made his way up Montigny Road towards Thacker Drive with footprints going into every driveway," she said.

Roy says her husband located the man on McCartney Road jumping into an SUV.

"When my husband confronted him in the vehicle, he pointed a gun at him, my husband then drove away to get out of the way and turned around and saw him turn down Thacker away from Ogden. My husband lost sight of him," she shared on Facebook.

Roy says RCMP were called and searched the neighbourhood.

"Hopefully everyone had their doors locked," she added.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for comment.