West Kelowna man has been missing for almost 2 months

A West Kelowna man has been missing for almost two months.

James Wood, 27, disappeared from his West Kelowna home on Peters Road on November 8.

Wood's mother Pat says her son has a mental disability and ran away after being told by a psychiatrist he had to go to the hospital.

"He was freaked out by going to the hospital because we spent many hours sitting there. He said to the psychiatrist 'I'm not insane, I am in pain and I would rather die then go back to that ward."

Wood says her son has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

"My fear is that he crumbled under a rock and passed on. I need my son back. I want him alive. He has social anxiety. He does not leave home and he does not have friends."

Back on November 10 police and search and rescue crews conducted a search for Wood.

COSAR told Castanet they were looking for Wood in several different areas, but were mainly focusing on the Carrington Road area.

Police also went door to door in the neighbourhood. On November 11, police suspended the search.

Wood is described as a caucasian male, five-foot-eight, 126 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Pat posted an update on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public's help.

"Dear family, friends, neighbours and citizens of West Kelowna and the Okanagan area. I am appealing to you for your help in locating my son. He went missing on November 8th at approximately 1:45 p.m. from his home on Peters with no cell phone or money. [He] was wearing only blue plaid pyjamas."

"I plea to our community to be on the lookout for my son. Please look in your yards, sheds, and under your trees. When you’re on your walks look under bushes, watch every area. James must be found," she added.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for an update.