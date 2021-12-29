Woman with knife detained in lobby of West Kelowna hotel

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna RCMP say they have arrested a woman under the Mental Health Act after she was seen uttering threats while holding a knife.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded reports of a woman in distress in the lobby of a hotel in the 3000-block of Carrington Road in West Kelowna.

When officers arrived they located a 61-year-old woman in possession of a knife.

Police say she had sustained self-inflicted knife wounds and she was threatening self-harm.

The officers reportedly quickly de-escalated the situation and the woman was safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

“Thankfully our officers were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution and no innocent bystanders or employees were injured.” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

The investigation is on-going and charges may be pending.