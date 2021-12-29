West Kelowna fire crews douse fire, one resident taken to hospital

Photo: File photo

A West Kelowna resident suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns during a house fire Tuesday night, but crews were able to contain the blaze to single room.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the 2600 block of Applegreen Court, off Ross Road, just after 8:30 p.m. The fire was burning on the second floor of the two-story home.

Despite “difficult weather conditions,” firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where it started.

An occupant was taken to Kelowna General Hospital to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

WKFR says the fire remains under investigation, but it's not believed to be suspicious in nature.