Demolition required to extinguish house fire in West Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre A West Kelowna home that caught fire on Sunday night had to be demolished Monday to properly extinguish the flames.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

It was an incredibly long day for the West Kelowna Fire Department.

Crews spent the entire day Monday fighting a stubborn fire at a new home on Menu Road, which sparked just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters are still on scene dealing with the situation. A demolition crew had to be brought in to flatten the home to properly extinguish the blaze.

"The cause of the fire could not be determined due to damage to the structure and safety of the fire investigators. The entire floor system and roof was compromised making it unsafe to enter," said fire chief Jason Brolund.

Photo: Colin Dacre

ORIGINAL 6:45 a.m.

Firefighters in West Kelowna spent the entire night Sunday battling frigid temperatures and flames at a brand-new home.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to the fire at the home on Menu Road. Crews arrived to find fire burning inside the walls of the newly-built residence. The flames spread rapidly and additional crews from all West Kelowna stations responded.

“Cold weather was a major challenge. Firefighters faced temperatures of -25 C and remain on scene as of 6 a.m. continuing to fight the stubborn fire,” said fire chief Jason Brolund.

Firefighters protected other nearby homes to ensure the fire did not spread. A small number were affected by runoff and ice build up from firefighting operations. Additional public works crews were brought in to assist with runoff, ice and slippery conditions.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious. The occupants of the home are staying with others.

Brolund says crews will remain on scene “in the coming hours” to manage hot spots and flare ups. The gate on Menu Road has now been opened to allow residents in the neighbourhood access to their homes.

“WKFR is grateful for the support of BC Transit who provided a warm bus as a shelter for firefighters during the course of the emergency,” Brolund added.