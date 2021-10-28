Thieves targeting older, easier-to-steal vehicles in Okanagan

Photo: Kailey Nicholl Kailey and Cody's truck after it was found up Bartley Road

A West Kelowna resident is warning the public about vehicle theft, more commonly among older models, after her truck was stolen from her driveway last week.

Kailey Nicholl and her boyfriend Cody had their 2005 Chevy pickup truck stolen on Boucherie Road near Gellatly Road on October 19. With the help of the public, the vehicle was located later that day up Bartley Road, where it had been stripped. Roughly $15,000 in tools were stolen and the truck is now a complete write-off.

After speaking with police, she was advised their truck was the second older-model vehicle stolen in West Kelowna that same morning. She believes thieves may be targeting older vehicles because they tend to be easier to access.

“A lot of the older models have plastic door handles, and that's exactly how our truck was stolen. They didn't have to break a window, they just pop open a little spot on the door handle and they’re in,” said Nicholl.

Since the couple’s truck was stolen last week, she said she's been made aware of five other vehicles being stolen in the area.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy with the Kelowna RCMP says auto theft is something they are focusing on.

“Auto theft is one of the focuses of our Target Team and they frequently locate stolen vehicles and arrest offenders. But we can’t be everywhere at once, and we still have vehicles that are stolen in our community,” she said.

Cpl. Noseworthy also acknowledged that older vehicles may be easier for thieves to target.

“We haven’t seen an increase in auto theft recently. However, older vehicles tend to have weaker door locks and fewer modern security measures such as electronic engine immobilisers.”

Nicholl is advising her neighbours to be vigilant when it comes to your vehicles. “You never imagine something like this could ever happen to you."

All vehicles manufactured after September 2007 have an immobiliser installed in them.