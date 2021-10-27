West Kelowna is mandating city staff be vaccinated by early 2022

Photo: Contributed

The City of West Kelowna has joined a handful of other Southern Interior communities requiring staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In a statement Wednesday, chief administrative officer Paul Gipps says proof of vaccination is required as of Jan. 4.

The city states the intent of the policy is to help protect both employees, and the community from the virus.

It applies to all 259 employees of the city, regardless of where they work.

Gipps says his sense is a small handful of employees are affected by this decision.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with our employees to provide a safe work environment in line with public health orders and, aside from those orders, we need to do as much as we can beyond that," said Gipps in a statement.

"The health and well-being of our employees and our citizens remains paramount."

West Kelowna joins Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in making the vaccine mandatory for employees.

Gipps says the January 4 implementation date will give city employees not fully vaccinated to receive approved first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He says those employees who do not comply will be placed on unpaid leave for two weeks.

A final decision on what will happen after those two weeks has not been finalized.

Gipps told Castanet this was not an easy decision to make, but a necessary one.

"You know there are people that will be affected by your decision - that's never a good day when you have to do this," he said. "You know there are going to be people that believe they are going to make the decision that they will not stay within our employment.

"But, when you weigh it against the consideration of all the other staff who want to know they can come to work and they'll be less likely they'll suffer the affects of this pandemic, it's the right thing to do."