Remembrance Day ceremonies will go ahead in West Kelowna, but capacity remains unclear

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The Westbank branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is waiting on Interior Health to determine how many people will be able to attend this year's Remembrance Day ceremony.

The legion will hold its annual service Nov. 11 indoors at Royal LePage as it has since 2011.

While services have been held to capacity crowds each year, branch president Anne Fox says they don't yet know how many people will be allowed to attend this year.

"We are really waiting to hear about that. Once we know what that capacity is, the legion and the city will work out the details," Fox told Castanet News.

Current health orders still in effect through Interior Health limit indoor attendance to 50 per cent of seating capacity.

There has been no indication when that restriction may be lifted to coincide with much of the rest of the province.

Fox says the ceremony itself will be the same as it has in past years, however, there won't be as many participants on the floor.

"No one under 12 will be allowed on the floor, meaning younger scout and brownie troops will not be allowed to participate."

All veterans wishing to take part will have a special section made available to them and a a caregiver or guest.

Regardless of capacity, all those attending will be required to show proof of full vaccination.

The legion will check those participating in the service through a separate entrance while the City of West Kelowna will co-ordinate verifying the vaccine status of spectators.

"If the city had not stepped up to do this...to help us out, we wouldn't be able to put this on.

"We don't have the capacity to do security or vaccine checks ourselves."

Fox is also preparing for the annual kickoff to the poppy campaign which starts Friday.

The first poppy was delivered to Mayor Gord Milsom prior to Tuesday's council meeting.

"Because we do not have some of the younger kids able to help, there will be spots that will be empty because we don't have the volunteers to fill them," said Fox.

All the wreaths and poppy trays that normally go out are all going out on Friday, so people should still be able to find their poppy in their favourite store."