West Kelowna RCMP searching for missing 12 year old girl

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kylie Carlson was last seen on October 25 in West Kelowna.

Police are concerned for Kylie's well-being and family report that it is out of character for her to lose contact.

Carlson is described as 5'4'' with a slim build, brown eyes and long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blank pants, a dark hoody and a backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kylie Carlson is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).