Missing 12-year-old West Kelowna girl found safe

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE 6:40 p.m.

The missing 12-year-old West Kelowna girl has been found safe and sound, say police.

Her photo and identifying details have been removed from this story.

ORIGINAL 12:30 p.m.

The West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

The girl was last seen on October 25 in West Kelowna.

Police are concerned for her well-being and family report that it is out of character for her to lose contact.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a dark hoody and a backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).