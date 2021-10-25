Crews called to fire inside business in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Fire Department is dealing with smoke inside a business on Ross Road after a fire Monday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m. West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at Kelowna Electroplating on Ross Road in West Kelowna.

"Engine 32 from Lakeview Heights was first on scene, and found smoke billowing from the front of the building. Crews entered the building through an open garage door, and found a fire in a metal shavings hopper," said assistant fire chief Brent Watson.

Watson says employees had slowed the fire with an extinguisher before safely evacuating the building.

"West Kelowna crews were able to quickly finish the job with a single hose line. Crews currently remain on scene ventilating the building to remove the heavy smoke that accumulated inside," Watson added.

There were no injuries and the fire is not suspicious.