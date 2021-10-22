Significant flooding near West Kelowna's Gellatly Road Friday

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

West Kelowna's director of engineering and public works says crews are looking into what caused Smith Creek to flood along Gellatly Road Friday morning.

Allen Fillion told Castanet News a trash rack could be to blame.

"There's a trash rack that had a lot of debris on it," he said.

"We've had concerns in the past. We did some work there recently that was supposed to address some of those challenges, so we'll have to evaluate what happened there."

The creek flooded its banks near the intersection with Boucherie Road, sending large volumes of water and debris across the road.

As a result, Fillion says Rotary Beach Park has been closed.

"That will be closed through the weekend until we can get a chance to do some repairs in there.

"It's impacted the access in and out."

City crews are also monitoring activity at McDougall and Powers creeks, however, Fillion says both are holding up so far.

ORIGINAL: 12:52 p.m.

West Kelowna is experiencing significant flooding in several areas Friday afternoon, including near the intersection of Gellatly and Boucherie roads.

Video from the scene shows water flowing down Smith Creek, along the side of Gellatly Road, before crossing Boucherie.

Castanet reader Jeff Dyck says after "barely getting through" earlier, there is now some equipment on scene that appears to be diverting the water.

“It looks like they’ve got it diverted, although the road has a little bit of debris on it from the washout, but all seems to be under control,” Dyck said.

The city has done work in the area in the past, including creating a sidewalk up along Gellatly. But Dyck says the lower part of the sidewalk was completely flooded Friday.

Several areas in West Kelowna have been hit by flooding Friday as the rain falls across the Okanagan. Castanet has reached out to the city for more info.